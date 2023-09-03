During XP event, petista suggests a 0.75 percentage point cut in the basic interest rate

The Minister of Finance Fernando Haddad (PT) said this Saturday afternoon (September 2, 2023) that “it’s time” of the BC (Central bank) increase the Selic cut to 0.75 percentage points. The minister’s statement was given during participation in the 13th edition of the event “Expert XP 2023”held in São Paulo.

“It’s time to cut no longer half, but 0.75 [ponto percentual] the Selic, declared the minister. Haddad also said that the fiscal effort will seem “child’s play” when economic growth comes.

According to the minister, the objective of the federal government is to have primary results “More Consistent”. Haddad also said he had the monetary authority, referring to the Central Bank, to “add” to effort.

“When everyone works to fix it, the private sector and the real economy do their part”, added the PT. haddad said find “common” that there are differences between the monetary authority and the fiscal authority –function exercised by the Secretariat of the Federal Revenue, an agency linked to the Ministry of Finance–, but claimed to be “Natural” the discussion between the BC and the Treasury.

NEW CUTS IN THE SELIC

In August, the Central Bank decided to cut the basic interest rate by 0.50 percentage points, causing the Selic rate to fall from 13.75% to 13.25% per annum. The reduction was above the 0.25 percentage point cut that was expected by most financial agents and also pleased the federal government, which had been demanding a greater reduction in interest rates.

The last decision to reduce Selic had been at the August 2020 meeting, when the monetary authority ended a cycle of 9 consecutive reductions.

Days after announcing the Selic reduction, the BC said it was “a further intensification of the pace of adjustments is unlikely” at Selic, the basic interest rate.

The text, however, mentions a “clear improvement in headline inflation indices” to justify the 0.50 percentage point cut. The collegiate also says there is no “evidence that tightening is underway beyond what would be necessary for inflation to converge to the target”.

The document ratifies that new cuts of 0.50 pp will be made in the next meetings and that there is unanimity in the Copom on this point. According to the text, the members of the collegiate assess that it is the “appropriate pace” within the contractionary policy of the Central Bank.