BRASILIA (Reuters) – The fiscal framework to be presented this semester by the government needs to be reliable and demonstrate the sustainability of public finances, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Monday, emphasizing that he will not accept a fiscal result this year that is not better than the current deficit forecast of 220 billion reais.

“I assume with all of you the commitment to send, still in the first semester, to the National Congress, the proposal of a New fiscal anchor, that organizes the public accounts, that is reliable, and, mainly, respected and fulfilled”, he affirmed.

In an inauguration ceremony for the position of command of the economic management of the Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva government, Haddad stated that there is no magic or financial juggling to solve the accounts, and that he does not assume the post for adventures.

“We will not accept a primary result that is not better than the absurd 220 billion deficit foreseen in the Budget for 2023”, he said.

(By Bernardo Caram)