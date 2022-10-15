





The candidate for the São Paulo government Fernando Haddad (PT) said on the night of this Friday, 14th, that, if elected, he will expropriate unproductive lands in the state, as determined by law. The former mayor stated that his policy will be to promote agrarian reform in São Paulo, when necessary, so that the countryside fulfills its social function and so that the price of food falls.

“If we comply with the law, it will be good for everyone. We cannot consider the hypothesis of invasion of productive lands, on the one hand; and, on the other hand, we cannot accept that the land does not fulfill its social function. The law is very clear: if the land fulfills its social function, it must be preserved by the government and I will enforce the law. If the land does not fulfill a social function, it does not need to be invaded. Just let the governor know that he is going to expropriate for the purposes of agrarian reform for the land to produce,” he explained.

According to Haddad, using the land correctly is necessary to produce more food and lower prices. “Today, food is very expensive in the supermarket because the production of food per inhabitants is decreasing in Brazil”, he added.

When commenting on the absence of his opponent in the debate – Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) was absent from the previously scheduled event -, PT criticized the former minister’s decision to reduce the toll price on Via Dutra only on the Rio section. Haddad stated that he will work to ensure that the tolls on the highways that cross the state have the same value along their entire length.

“He (Tarcísio) was focused on the interests of cariocas and not the interests of all those who use Dutra,” he said, also emphasizing that the Republican candidate is carioca and moved to São Paulo only to run in the election.

Fernando Haddad is interviewed by a pool of press vehicles at the SBT studios, replacing the debate that had been scheduled for the date. The event is also promoted by Estadão, Eldorado RadioCNN, LookTerra and Radio Nova Brasil.

In the economic area, the PT defended his proposal to increase the São Paulo minimum wage by 20%, reaching R$ 1,580 as early as January 2023. He stated that it is necessary to change the current scenario, where only companies earn. Among its goals in the financial field is also the reduction of ICMS that is levied on products of the basic food basket.

“Whoever has more income pays, proportionally, less tax in Brazil, Who has less income pays, proportionally, more tax in Brazil. It’s because? Because taxes are heavily levied on consumption and little on wealth. The poor end up being the one who supports the public budget. Anyone with the least commitment to social justice has to reverse this logic. It makes no sense for the poorest to pay ICMS on the basic food basket. So we have to reduce the consumption tax to begin with. This is how we will correct our country’s tax injustices”, he defended.

Haddad did not make it clear, however, whether he intends to propose a new form of taxation in the State. The PT advocate defended that the rich pay more taxes without explaining how this change would take place, which, in theory, depends on a project to be approved by the National Congress. As mayor, his tenure in São Paulo was marked, among other factors, by his attempt to increase the IPTU, especially in the city’s noblest regions.

secret budget

When he had the opportunity, the PT used his time to associate Tarcísio de Freitas with the Jair Bolsonaro government and the secret budget. Haddad said that he sees no problem in keeping toucan cadres in an eventual government of his in the state, but stated that he will not accept nominees by the Centrão.

“You don’t go in and out firing. You have new priorities, but there are technicians who can accompany the Chief Executive on these new priorities so that there is no discontinuity,” he said. “But I want to say that the first thing I’m going to do is ask Centrão to leave the government. Centrão is not in government for technical reasons, but for other reasons. I won’t tolerate this take it, give it here. I am astonished to see how my opponent clearly says that the Centrão gang will come to São Paulo, including the secret budget.”

The PT said that it is possible to create a “coalition government” in São Paulo without interrupting what works in the state. Haddad highlighted that, when he became Minister of Education in the Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) government, he changed the priorities of the portfolio, but without discontinuing the previous work. “There is no contradiction between one thing and another. In a Republic, you do it like this: a careful analysis of the programs, continues and even expands what is working and innovates to meet the desires of the population”, he said, when answering a question about how the way of governing São Paulo will change if it is done. campaign alongside Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), who ruled São Paulo for 13 years.

Public security

When commenting on his plans to increase the number of civil and military police, the candidate informed that he intends to set goals for public security in São Paulo. “I think that when reviewing a career, it is necessary to agree on a package with that career. We have to hire more investigators, delegates, military police. The replacement of retirees has to be done as well, but we need to associate this with certain goals to reduce property crimes, for example. What commitment will we have? And this must be agreed upon because there is no point in having unattainable goals,” he explained.

Haddad also said that priority must be given to preventing crimes against life and also rural crimes, which, according to him, exploded in the Vale do Paraíba region, in the interior. This time, the former mayor did not talk about the program of cameras on the uniforms of some of the PMs, but his campaign defends the maintenance and even expansion of the program.







