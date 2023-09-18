Minister of Finance stated that the federal government needs to “review public tenders”

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadsaid he was in favor of an administrative reform “in the right terms”. For him, a review of public tenders is necessary.

“The competitions are still very poorly done, they still select in a biased way, they are not the most appropriate”declared in an interview with the program Free Channelwhich aired this Sunday (September 17, 2023), on BandNews TV.

The probationary stage “has to be taken seriously”according to Haddad. “If the person does not have a vocation for public service, eliminate it”he added.

The minister also said that he was a “metrics advocate” to evaluate functionalism.

DISCUSSION

On September 5, Haddad met with the ministers Simone Tebet (Planning) and Esther Dweck (Management and Innovation) to discuss administrative reform. The 3 reviewed projects that deal with “modernization of the State”.

According to the head of the government’s economic team Lulathere was debate about “super salaries” in the public sector. Without citing him by name, he indicated that the bill 6726from 2016, voted in the Chamber in 2021, can “put an end to certain privileges and mean a robust economy for the Brazilian State”.

He said he supports the discussion of the text, which is in the Senate. Already the PL 2,258, of 2022which deals with rules for holding competitions, “it needed to be perfected”.

LIRA WANTS REFORM

The pressure on the economic team to discuss administrative reform increased, above all, due to the defense of the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), of changes in civil service. On August 21, during dinner at the PowerIdeasin Brasília, he once again argued in favor of a reform to cover expenses in the future.

The congressman said that the topic will have to be discussed “whether you want it or not” by the Executive in 2023. “This discussion will have to come. We don’t want to take away an inch of anyone’s acquired rights. Let’s not change anything like it is today […] Anyone who wants to take part in the competition will have to know that the rules have changed”, declared.

It was at least the 4th time that Lira defended voting for administrative reform at an event with businesspeople. The proposed amendment to the Constitution on administrative reform (PEC 32 of 2020) was sent to the Chamber during the administration of the then president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The text was approved by the special committee in September 2021. The rapporteur was the deputy Arthur Maia (União Brasil-BA).

The proposal is ready for voting in plenary. Lira said, however, that she will not discuss the proposal without it having the votes to be approved. “I’m not crazy about putting it on the agenda without a vote, without support”, he declared.