The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, stated again this Tuesday, 2nd, during the 10th Brazil Investment Forum, by Bradesco BBI, that he sees the challenging scenario on the fiscal side due to everything that happened in the year 2022.

He also repeated that he wants to take firm steps towards fiscal, social and environmental sustainability. “We want firm steps towards fiscal, social and environmental sustainability,” he said.



