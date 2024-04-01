Minister had a meeting with President Lula and the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, to discuss measures for the sector

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said this Monday (April 1, 2024) that the government is concerned about the cost of electricity. He had a meeting at Palácio do Planalto with the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and the ministers of the Civil House, Rui Costa, and of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira.

Haddad stated that the meeting was to agree the terms for the “compatibility of energy and solar oil generation schedules with transmission line auctions”. The government wants to reduce electricity bills by 3.5% this year. The reduction would be made using resources that the Eletrobras you have to pay.



An MP (provisional measure) will be published by the Lula government to reduce electricity tariffs. It will also include the extension of subsidies for renewable sources. The text will expand access to discounts on tariffs for using the network for new generators, increasing the period that was 48 months, for another 36 months.

The previous deadline had been set by the law 14,120 of 2021. According to the legislation, discounts can be granted to projects that requested a grant until March 2022. According to the government, the majority of projects have not yet come to fruition due to the lack of drainage capacity, that is, transmission lines.

According to Haddad, some deadlines were not met because there was no tender for the transmission lines. “As this process has now been completed, you can open a deadline to see if there is an expression of interest. […] The generation and transmission schedules were mismatched”, he said.

Haddad stated that the extension of subsidies for renewable energy plants will have no cost to the Union. “We are involved because we are concerned about the cost of energy. We want to generate cheap energy to try to solve this problem that has accumulated over the years”he stated.