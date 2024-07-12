Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/07/2024 – 11:38

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said he is in favor of proposed constitutional amendment 65, which deals with the autonomy of the Central Bank, with regard to financial autonomy, but that he is against transforming the monetary authority into a company. He is participating in the 9th International Congress of Investigative Journalism, promoted by Abraji.

“It’s one thing to discuss financial autonomy. It’s another thing to transform it into a company, creating a new figure that is the stable CLT employee and subordinating this to the Senate, and not to the National Monetary Council,” he criticized.

He said that with financial autonomy, the Central Bank can invest more in technology and train its workers. But he argued that the PEC should be debated for longer, to improve the discussion and cited as examples the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) and the Superintendence of Private Insurance (Susep), which could have to go through the same process and are institutions that regulate very important markets. “We can do something good and create a robust institution that gives them financial autonomy so that they can perform the best possible function for the benefit of Brazilian society. I am totally on board with that,” he said.