By Bernardo Caram

(Reuters) – Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Tuesday that he has not discussed the issue of fuel exemptions since early January, when President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva decided to extend the benefit, noting that the issue could be revisited by the agent, although the folder has not yet been activated.

“Since January 1st, I have not discussed this matter anymore because the decision was taken by the President of the Republic, who, obviously, can revisit the matter, but until now there has been no provocation from him to the Ministry of Finance”, he said, after a meeting at the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), in São Paulo.

Contrary to the extension of the exemption on fuel implemented in the Jair Bolsonaro government, Haddad was defeated in this debate right at the opening of the new government, when Lula determined that the benefit be extended until the end of February for gasoline and alcohol and until December for other inputs.

The minister’s objective was to end the tax reduction, allowing for a gain in revenue this year and a consequent improvement in the fiscal result.

After the extension, Haddad said this month that the Treasury spreadsheet predicts a gain of 28.9 billion reais with the reencumbrance from March, but stressed that the final decision had not yet been taken.

This Tuesday’s statement that the definition in this area is entirely up to Lula, without a debate with the economic team so far, comes amid questions in the market about Haddad’s ability to determine the conduct of economic policy and whether he will have a voice to oppose Lula on politically thorny issues.

Also on Tuesday, the Secretary for Economic Policy at the Treasury, Guilherme Mello, stated that the exemption for gasoline should be reassessed in February.

Mello argued that, in theory, the benefit of fossil fuels is not desirable from the point of view of the ecological transition, but he stated that it is necessary to assess the impact of the resumption of taxes on inflation.

He also mentioned that the measure must undergo a political evaluation, considering the country’s moment and the acts of violence registered in Brasília after Lula’s inauguration.

In this Tuesday’s interview, Haddad also stated that the government should launch its family debt renegotiation program, called Desenrola, in February.

(By Bernardo Caram)