Minister of Finance says he is “very impressed” with the progress of the discussion between deputies

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadsaid this Friday (10.Mar.2023) that he expects the tax reform to be voted on in the Chamber in “June or July”. According to him, the proposal should be ready for analysis by the deputies by then.

“From June or July, I believe the House will be ready to vote”he said in an interview with the news channel CNN Brazil.

Haddad declared that he is “well impressed” with progress in Casa Baixa and with the adherence of governors to the proposal, which aims to simplify taxes. The minister stated that the tax reform will catch “the best” of the PECs 45from the Chamber, It is 110originating in the Senate – both from 2019.

The idea is to join points of the 2 texts. The head of the economic team of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) also emphasized that VAT (value added tax) is the “heart” of the reform.

“Whether it’s going to be dual is a matter of debate. Without VAT, there is no reform”Haddad said.

new spending cap

The Minister of Finance stated that the new fiscal rule “removes defects”. According to him, the measure “it will be a virtuous combination of mechanisms for monitoring the evolution of public accounts, which will provide a sustainable horizon”.

Haddad mentioned the Fiscal Responsibility Law and the spending cap. He said the new mechanism will not follow either rule.

The minister also stated that he anticipated the announcement of the new fiscal rule from August to March, as he realized that the matter “it was generating a lot of debate, a lot of tension, and unnecessary tension.”.

“Right away, as soon as I was appointed to the Ministry of Finance, I was not going to live with a deficit of 2% of GDP, that was not sustainable”he added.

In 2023, the Budget has an estimated gap of R$ 231.5 billion. Haddad blamed the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“Bolsonaro’s election cost R$300 billion. Today we saw a small taste of it, which was BRL 30 billion”he said in reference to the compensation of the losses of the States with changes in the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services).

According to the minister, the new norm “it’s not a debt rule because I don’t believe it would work, especially under local conditions”.

Fees

Fernando Haddad stated that the BC (Central Bank) withdrew from reducing the basic interest rate, Selic, earlier this year: “The interest rate reduction was scheduled to happen at the beginning of this year. That after the transition, after the election of President Lula, the inauguration, it was contracted. When I released the first measurements in the right direction, we imagined that this would contribute to this decision.”

He further stated that “The measures that the previous government took in relation to public spending during the election, absolutely populist measures, caused the market to start charging higher and higher interest rates to roll over the debt. It messed up the economy”.

The minister also said he was holding talks with the head of the monetary authority, Roberto Campos Neto, dealing with matters with “civility”.

Regarding the choice of new names to join the Central Bank’s board of directors, Haddad ratified that 3 are already with Lula. “I took a more academic profile, a more technical profile and a market profile. People who can make a contribution to the Central Bank”he declared.

Americans

Haddad said he didn’t have “doubt” about fraud in Americanas: “It is a big fraud, which shook the market. 0.5% of GDP”.

He claimed to be the “most interested” to clarify the situation, but questioned the usefulness of a CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on the case. “It depends on the objective of the CPI. Sometimes, God knows. We have a CVM [Comissão de Valores Mobiliários] who is sorting things out. This has already ended up in the Public Ministry, in the judiciary, everyone is already involved. […] If it’s to create more confusion, it’s not good.”he declared.

“Measures within the scope of the Executive are being taken to clean up what happened to Americanas. I am most interested in knowing what happened there because it could affect the credibility of the capital market. It may lead to tougher legislation.”he stated.

PT

The finance minister also spoke about noises involving the president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmannand the president of BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), Aloizio Mercadante:

“I defend the PT president’s prerogative to say what she thinks, and I don’t see any problem with that. When the tweet came out, which I found strange, I called her. ‘What are you imagining?’. We talked for a long time: I in India, she in Brazil. Then I called President Lula to find out how his head was and I came back, 20h flight, calm that we would make the best decision on Monday. It was a right decision.”

Haddad said that he has “partnership” with merchant.