Member of the economic team spoke about the attitude of STF Minister André Mendonça in reviewing the decision on the case

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadsaid this Thursday (May 4, 2023) that the decision by Minister André Mendonça, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), to re-establish the effects of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) judgment on ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) was expected.

“It is what we expected. We are well grounded and we are moving on to other guidelines”he said in an interview with journalists.

On April 26, Mendonça had suspended the decision of the STJ that opened space for the Union to charge IRPJ (Corporate Income Tax) and CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Income) on tax incentives related to ICMS. The economic team estimates that the STJ’s decision could secure R$90 billion in revenue for the federal government.

On Tuesday (2.May), Haddad met with André Mendonça to discuss the case. After the meeting, he said he expected a “quick end”.

“I think we were happy with the explanation and obviously this should have an outcome, I imagine quickly, at the Federal Supreme Court”he declared.