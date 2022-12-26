BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) is qualified and there would be no difficulty regarding her name for a possible nomination to the Ministry of Planning, said this Monday the former mayor of São Paulo Fernando Haddad, future minister da Fazenda, after claiming to have previously suggested names of former governors to occupy the position.

Haddad said in an interview with journalists that, when president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva asked a few weeks ago about names for the portfolio, he suggested choosing a former governor who had “put the house in order” in his state, citing Wellington Dias , Rui Costa, Camilo Santana, Jorge Viana and Renan Filho.

The former mayor said that this situation changed last week, with the appearance of the name Simone Tebet in recent days. According to him, this discussion is being carried out directly by Lula.

“Simone is a very qualified politician, she is a person who knows how to work in a team, a person who was running for the Presidency of the Republic, she has a lot of respectability. I don’t see any difficulty with that.”

He added that economist André Lara Resende, one of the formulators of the Real Plan and a member of the government transition, declined the possibility of taking over the Planning portfolio, telling Lula that he had no intention of participating in the government.

At the end of the week, Lula offered Tebet Planning but, according to sources heard by Reuters, she should not accept. To do so, the senator presents a list of demands –among them, control of public banks, today with the Treasury, and the Investment Partnerships program (PPI)– which she already knows to be unacceptable to the PT.

In this Monday’s interview, Haddad stated that he had no information about Tebet’s eventual request to have public banks under his power in a possible minister position.

(By Bernardo Caram)