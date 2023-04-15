Alckmin’s meeting with representatives of the retailer took place a few meters from the Ministry of Finance

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadsaid on Thursday (13.Apr.2023) that he did not know the Asian retailer Shein and only shop on Amazon. “You talk about Shein like I know her. I don’t know Shein. The only portal I know of is Amazon’s”declared the minister in an interview with GloboNewsin China.

However, despite the Minister’s statement, the President’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) has already met with the retailer. On March 15, the vice-president and minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), met with several representatives of Shein, according to schedule of the vice president. Here’s the full (220 KB).

On that date, Alckmin met with representatives of the Claure Group, a group that is part of Shein’s production council. On the Esplanada dos Ministérios, the block of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services is a few meters from the Ministry of Finance, headed by Haddad.

At the meeting, in addition to the vice president, The following names were also present:

Secretary of Industrial Development, Innovation, Commerce and Services, Uallace Moreira Lima;

executive secretary of the ministry, Marcio Fernando Elias Rosa; It is

Secretary of Foreign Trade, Tatiana Lacerda Prazeres.

Second report of BTG Pactual, Shein earned in 2022 around BRL 8 billion in Brazil. The figure represents an annual increase of 300%. The report also indicates that the growth of the retailer was not accompanied by any other company that works with fast fashion in Brazil. In early 2023, the Claure Group invested US$100 million in Shein Latin America.

END OF EXEMPTION FOR SHEIN

A GloboNewsHaddad also stated that there are “unfair competition from some sites”foreigners who sell products in Brazil. On a trip to China, he stated that there areclaim from Brazilian companies on the subject and that the government should act to curb the practice.

The government will end the exemption for international orders worth less than US$ 50 (about R$ 250) exclusively for individuals. According to the agency, the rule has been improperly used by legal entities to circumvent the taxation system.

The Executive suspects that Asian companies, such as Shein, have split shipments into several packages that arrive in Brazil as if they were sent by individuals. In this way, each shipment is below the exemption limit (US$ 50) and, consequently, enters the Brazilian territory without paying taxes.

The measure that ends the exemption must be presented as an MP (provisional measure). In addition to the end of the exemption, the Federal Revenue must also implement an electronic system for companies to register in advance information about the products shipped. The government’s goal is to raise R$ 8 billion a year with the new taxation rules.

The new rule responds to a request made on March 15 by the FPE (Parliamentary Front for Entrepreneurship) to the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad. FPE is an association formed by congressmen who seek the economic development of Brazil with the “Improving the business environment” is “greater legal security for the entrepreneur”.

The president of the entity, deputy Marco Bertaiolli (PSD-SP), stated that the Shein sends the products in different packages so as not to exceed the US$ 50 limit and referred to the maneuver as “digital smuggling”. Still according to the congressman, even if purchases exceed the established limit, the note is under-invoiced to circumvent the Federal Revenue Service.