5/22/2023 – 5:46 PM

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said late this Monday afternoon, the 22nd, that he discussed the tax reform at a meeting at the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services (MDIC). According to him, other matters were discussed, including the budget for the industry in 2024 as well as incentive measures for the sector.

“I went to deal with next year’s budget related to industry, to gather the MDIC’s ideas”, said Haddad, when he arrived at the Ministry of Finance after the meeting.

Questioned about tax reductions for popular cars, the minister only said that all policy related to the popular car theme is being played by the MDIC.
























