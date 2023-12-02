Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/12/2023 – 10:50

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, expressed this Saturday, 2, to President Joe Biden’s envoy for climate issues, John Kerry, the desire for the United States to encourage the rapprochement of American companies with Brazilian companies in “producing what is necessary to produce renewable energy in Brazil”.

The idea is that cooperation between American and Brazilian companies will make Brazil more independent of foreign components needed in solar, wind and green hydrogen energy.

Haddad met with Kerry at the Brazilian pavilion at the 28th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP28), taking place in Dubai (United Arab Emirates).

“I welcomed Mr. Kerry with satisfaction, especially for the US support for the Ecological Transformation Plan,” said Haddad.