Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Thursday that the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will send to Congress next week, together with the Annual Budget Law for 2025, a bill with adjustments to the rules of the Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL) and Interest on Equity (JCP).

In an interview with the press, Haddad considered that the need for approval of these tax collection measures by Congress will depend on an assessment of the performance of compensation measures to reduce payroll taxes in sectors of the economy.



