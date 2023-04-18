BRASILIA (Reuters) – The federal government will maintain the exemption for international orders of up to $50 between individuals, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Tuesday.

The end of the exemption had been announced by members of the government, as it aimed to curb the practice of international e-commerce retailers who allegedly were illegally using the benefit to sell products at a lower price in the country.

Haddad told journalists at the Ministry of Finance that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva encouraged the banning of this practice to increase competitiveness between companies, and that new actions are being studied by the Federal Revenue Service.

(By Victor Borges; Text by André Romani)