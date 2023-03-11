“A gift of R$ 16 million has to be patrimonialized”, says Minister of Finance

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said this Friday (8.Mar.2023) that former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) tried to “pile” the jewelry delivered to the Brazilian delegation by the government of Saudi Arabia, in October 2021.

He made the statement in an interview with CNN Brazil. He said that the Federal Revenue official had prevented what he, Haddad, called “theft”.

“The employee who prevented this embezzlement, embezzlement, theft, I prefer to treat it as theft, may not be typified like that, but how is that, a President of the Republic stealing a jewel presented by another government. It doesn’t make any sense”he stated.

Haddad stated that a gift of BRL 16 million, in reference to the jewels given to the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) by the Saudi government, needed to be “patrimonialized”. According to PT, “nothing has been corrupted” with regard to evidence.

“A gift of R$ 16 million has to be patrimonialized. And period. It is the correct procedure. This TCU has already said, this is public and notorious”said the minister, who added that the Federal Revenue would not drop the case.

BOLSONARO’S JEWELS

newspaper report The State of S. Paulo revealed last Friday (3.Mar.2023) that the former president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL) would have tried to bring diamond jewelry to Brazil without paying taxes. The pieces, valued at BRL 16.5 millionwould be a gift from the government of Saudi Arabia to the then first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro.

The jewelry set consisted of a necklace, ring, watch and diamond earrings with a certificate of authenticity from Chopard, the Swiss brand of luxury accessories.

The pieces were seized at the Guarulhos airport, in São Paulo. They were in the backpack of an advisor to the then Minister Bento Albuquerque (Mines and Energy), who was part of the federal government’s entourage in the Middle East, in October 2021.

The IRS kept the jewels. The legislation requires that goods that enter the country and exceed the value of US$ 1,000 are declared. In this case, Bolsonaro would have to pay import tax equivalent to 50% of the value of the product and a fine equal to 25% of the total seized item – a total of R$ 12 million.

To enter the country without paying the tax, it was necessary to say that it was an official gift for the First Lady and the President of the Republic. In this way, the jewels would be destined to the Union’s assets.

According to the report, the former chief executive tried to recover the jewels another 8 times, using Itamaraty and officials from the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the Federal Revenue and the Navy. He was unable to retrieve them.

Bolsonaro denied the illegality of the pieces and said he was being accused of a gift he neither asked for nor received. Michelle also said she was unaware of the set.

After the publication of the article, the former head of the Special Secretariat for Social Communication of the Bolsonaro government, Fabio Wajngarten, published a series of documents referring to the case and stated that the jewels would go to the presidential collection.

Despite the letters released by Wajngarten, the Federal Revenue said on Saturday (4.mar) that the Bolsonaro government had not followed the necessary procedures to incorporate the jewels into the Union’s collection.

On Tuesday (March 7), the PF (Federal Police) had access to a document showing the 2nd package of jewels coming from Saudi Arabia listed as the former president’s private collection. The new document contradicts Bolsonaro’s version, which claimed that the jewelry donated by the Saudi government would be sent to the Union’s collection.

With the PF statement, Bolsonaro confirmed that the 2nd jewelry box of the Swiss luxury brand Chopard was listed as a personal collection. However, the former president continued to deny the illegality of the pieces.