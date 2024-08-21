Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/20/2024 – 21:09

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Tuesday, the 20th, that the Senate’s approval of the bill that establishes compensation for the payroll tax exemption is “a step forward.” He stated that he is not worried about the withdrawal of the increase in Income Tax on Interest on Own Capital (JCP), from 15% to 20%.

“We will work diligently to achieve the best possible outcome with the Senate’s proposals,” he told reporters in Brasília. “At the end of the process, once the outcome has been verified, if there is a need for additional compensation, we will bring it to the attention of the Supreme Court and Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco.”

Haddad recalled that, from the beginning, there was already a divergence regarding the effectiveness of the compensation. The Senate considered that the measures created by the rapporteur’s opinion, Jaques Wagner (PT-BA) – including the increase in the tax on the JCP – were sufficient to compensate for the entire gradual trajectory of the re-taxation, until 2027. The Treasury considered that the text was sufficient to compensate only 2024.

The Finance Minister recalled, however, that the President of the Senate has committed to resuming negotiations to guarantee compensation from 2025 onwards if the measures approved by the House prove insufficient. “President Pacheco has publicly said that if they are not sufficient, the negotiation period for the following years has been reopened,” said Haddad.

In any case, according to the head of the economic team, Congress showed not only “good will” to respect a decision by the Supreme Court, but also a willingness to establish a “new framework for relationships with the Executive Branch, in which everyone is covered by the Fiscal Responsibility Law.” “This is a victory that needs to be celebrated,” said Haddad.