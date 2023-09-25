Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/25/2023 – 16:19

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, recently left his office in São Paulo to return to Brasília. The flight towards the federal capital takes off from São Paulo at 5:30 pm.

He met this afternoon with the delegation of high-ranking officials sent to Brazil by the United States government, following the meeting last Wednesday of the presidents of the two countries.

The mission, led by Ambassador David Thorne, special advisor to special climate envoy John Kerry, has meetings scheduled until Thursday with federal and state authorities, as well as businesspeople, in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. The objective is to discuss the possibilities of cooperation in the common agenda of decarbonization, combating climate change and a sustainable economy.

Representatives of American multinationals, such as Pfizer, Pepsi, Amazon and Boeing, also participated in the meeting with Haddad on Avenida Paulista. On the Brazilian side, Haddad was accompanied by special advisor Rafael Dubeux, who participated in the preparation of the Ecological Transformation Plan, as the climate transition agenda is officially called. He will be promoted to deputy executive secretary of Finance.

Previously, the minister participated in the morning at the Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV) economic forum.