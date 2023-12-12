Meeting precedes the 1st in-person meeting of the Finance Track of the group that brings together the most industrialized countries in the world

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, received this Tuesday (Dec 12, 2023) a delegation from the United States. The head of the economic team met with Michael Pyle, North American emissary to the G20 and deputy advisor for National Security.

The US Ambassador, Elizabeth Bagley, was also at the meeting, which preceded the 1st in-person meeting of the G20 Finance Track, which will be held on Thursday (Dec 14) and Friday (Dec 15), in Brasília.

Also participating in the meeting were:

Tatiana Rosito, Secretary of International Economic Affairs at the Treasury;

Guilherme Mello, Secretary of Economic Policy for Finance

Mathias Alencastro, special advisor to the Treasury;

Rafael Dubeux, special advisor to the Treasury;

Matthew Lowe, economic advisor at the United States Embassy in Brazil; It is

Anna Van Hollen, member of the US Council on Foreign Relations.

On December 1st, Brazil assumed for the first time the rotating presidency of the group that brings together the 19 most industrialized countries in the world plus the European Union and the African Union. The mandate runs until November 30, 2024.

Rosito, who coordinates the G20 Finance Track in partnership with the BC (Central Bank), also participated in bilateral meetings with delegations from Singapore, Japan and the Secretary of International Affairs of the American Treasury, Jay Shambaugh.

According to the Ministry of Finance, dialogue with the North American representative “indicated ways to strengthen multilateral development banks, the importance of increasing climate financing and the need to address the debt problem of low-income countries”.

The G20 Finance Track deals with macroeconomic issues and is led by the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Presidents of member countries.