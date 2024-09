Finance Minister Fernando Haddad will meet with Piauí Governor Rafael Fonteles on Monday at 3:00 p.m. at the Finance Ministry headquarters in Brasília. National Treasury Secretary Rogério Ceron will also be present.

In the evening, the minister participates in person in the “Valor 1000” event, organized by the newspaper Economic Valuestarting at 7:30 pm.



