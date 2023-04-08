Deputy criticized proposal for a new fiscal framework prepared by the minister, who says it is not possible to “please 100% of people”

the minister Fernando Haddad (Finance) countered in an interview published on Friday (7.Apr.2023) a statement by deputy Lindbergh Farias (PT-RJ) about the government having made an alleged “pact with the Devil” when presenting the proposal for a new fiscal framework.

to the newspaper Folha de S.Paulothe former mayor of São Paulo said it was not possible “Please 100% of people” and asked for one “hegemonic core” in government for “Putting Brazil back on a path of sustainable development”.

“Critical and complimentary manifestations will happen in any association. Now who speaks for the Workers’ Party is its Executive, with all due respect to internal voices. Nothing prevents a deputy in the exercise of his mandate from presenting his project”declared Haddad – who is clashing with a more left wing of the PT.

Read more about the new fiscal framework:

In an interview published on April 5, Lindbergh Farias had insinuated that the finance minister’s team was underestimating the “Gravity of the economic scenario”. Compared the presentation of Haddad’s new fiscal framework with the “Great Sertão: footpaths [livro de Guimarães Rosa]“: “Riobaldo tries to sell his soul to the devil and the devil doesn’t even respond. That’s more or less what’s happening with the framework.”

According to the deputy, the statement was directed at the market – in the figure represented, according to him, by Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank. “We presented the framework and they didn’t even move. They maintained the interest projection”he said at the time.

“See the latest Copom minutes. These guys are toughening up a lot. A thesis that is classic on the left is the following: when the economy is growing, you have a surplus. When the economy slows down, investment has a very large multiplier”added the deputy.

Lindbergh maintains a discreet relationship with the president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann (PR).

Haddad, in the interview on Friday (April 7), after Lindbergh’s statements, said: “I didn’t make a pact with either A or B. What I did was assemble a very high quality technical team, define a design, take this design to people as different as Esther Dweck [Gestão] and Simone Tebet [Planejamento]who think very differently, and talk to the Ministry of Development, the Civil House, the President of the Republic”.

The minister says he spoke with economists and later received approval directly from Lula for the presentation of the new fiscal framework.