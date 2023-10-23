Minister has 8 weeks to vote on proposals and reduce the deficit expected for next year

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, you have approximately 8 weeks to approve priority projects until December 23, when Congress goes into recess. The economic team is racing against time to advance proposals that can give at least R$63 billion in revenues in 2024.

There are 7 measures blocked in Congress. The list includes taxation of offshores and exclusive funds and changes in the ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) investment subsidy.

Here is the fundraising potential for next year:

PL 4,173/2023 – taxation of offshores and exclusive funds: R$ 13 billion ;

– taxation of offshores and exclusive funds: ; MP 1,185/2023 – changes rules on subsidies for investment in ICMS: R$40 billion ;

– changes rules on subsidies for investment in ICMS: ; PL 3,626/2023 – taxation and regulation of sports betting: R$5.0 billion ; It is

– taxation and regulation of sports betting: ; It is PL 798/2021 – repatriation of resources: R$5.0 billion.

The overall value has a serious risk of not being realized. The effect of the changes can also be the opposite.

Don’t pace about the offshores and exclusive funds, the deputy Pedro Paulo (PSD-RJ) proposed reducing the taxation on the stock of funds located in Brazil from 10% to 6%, that is, on income obtained before taxation. There is no new estimate of how much the government would raise after this change.

The text can be analyzed in the Chamber plenary on Tuesday (October 24, 2023). There is resistance from important benches, such as the FPA (Agricultural Parliamentary Front).

The group is against raising the minimum number of shareholders to exempt Fiagro (Agroindustrial Chain Investment Fund) – current legislation requires 50 investors, but the government wanted to increase it to 500. Pedro Paulo proposed increasing it to 300.

On Tuesday (Oct 17), the rapporteur in the Chamber signaled not to change the number of quota holders, after a conversation with the vice-president of the FPA in the Chamber, Arnaldo Jardim (Citizenship-SP).

Other essential proposals for the Treasury will not directly result in new revenue, such as the LOA project (Annual Budget Law) and the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law). The 2 texts, however, are essential for public accounts in 2024.

TAX REFORM

One of the main objectives of the president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is to approve the PEC 45, of 2019, which deals with tax reform. The text was approved on July 6th in the Chamber, but is stalled in the Senate.

The rapporteur of the text in the Senate, Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), has already given 3 dates to present the opinion: October 4th, October 24th and now the deadline is November 1st.

Several attempts have been made to approve a reform in almost 40 years, without success. The simplification of the tax system also faces resistance from several segments, such as services and agribusiness, which ask for different treatment.

States and municipalities, in turn, fear losing autonomy in tax administration with the creation of the Federative Council, one of the measures proposed in the text.

It is possible that the text will be sliced ​​and the most controversial items will be left for Congress to analyze next year, marked by municipal elections.

EXTRA RECIPES

The government’s estimate is to reach R$ 168.5 billion in extra revenue in 2024 to eliminate the primary deficit. Economists consulted by Power360 state that the target is practically unfeasible.

The Lula government, however, could present a hole of up to R$28.6 billion in the primary result in 2024 to meet the fiscal target. A IFI (Independent Fiscal Institution of the Senate) calculated the possible margin of maneuver in next year’s Budget due to the new fiscal rule.

The estimate is in a report by the entity on the evolution of the Brazilian fiscal framework. Here’s the complete of the document (PDF – 2MB). For next year, the LDO projects that GDP will be R$ 11.5 trillion in nominal terms.

The mechanism that replaces the spending ceiling defines a tolerance interval of 0.25 percentage points of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) for the primary balance annually. For 2024, the government has set a target of zero deficit.

The primary balance is formed by subtracting revenues from expenses, without counting debt interest expenses.