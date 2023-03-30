Zero Litigation Program allows refinancing of debts of companies with the Union

The program launched by Minister Fernando Haddad (Finance) that gives discounts to people and companies that have debts with the federal government ends at 7 pm this Friday (31.Mar.2023).

christening of Zero Litigationthe initiative has the following benefits:

individuals, micro and small companies with debt of up to BRL 78,120 (equivalent to 60 minimum wages) – discount of up to 50% on the debt amount;

legal entities with debt above BRL 78,120 – discount of up to 100% on the amount of interest and fine (recoverable or difficult to recover credits are considered); they can use Tax Losses and BCN (Negative Calculation Base) of CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Income) to write off debts.;

discount of up to 100% on the amount of interest and fine (recoverable or difficult to recover credits are considered); they can use Tax Losses and BCN (Negative Calculation Base) of CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Income) to write off debts.; Minimum installments: physical person – BRL 100; microenterprise or small business – BRL 300; legal person – BRL 500.

