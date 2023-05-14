In a banner, the Minister of Finance holds the product and points to the package with a serious face

the minister Fernando Haddad (Fazenda) printed this Saturday (May 13, 2023) an advertisement for the brand’s corn meal Campo Vivo. On a banner at the fair MST (Movimento dos Trabalhadores Sem Terra) in São Paulo, he draws a serious face while holding the package and pointing to the product. Wears a suit and tie in the photo. The company he advertised for is linked to the landless movement.