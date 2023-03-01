Minister managed to bring back taxes on gasoline and ethanol against the will of influential PT members

The victory that the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, had in managing to restore federal taxes on gasoline and ethanol was a show of strength within the government and prevented a deterioration of its credibility with the market. The cost, however, was wear and tear within the party itself, the PT.

At least 2 PT leaders, the party’s Communications Secretary, jilmar tattooand the president of the acronym, Gleisi Hoffmandemonstrated their opposition to the return of taxes before a review of Petrobras’ pricing policy.

While the finance minister wants to restore public accounts, the government’s political wing wants to avoid wear and tear with unpopular measures, such as increases in fuel prices.

In the accounts of the Ministry of Finance, the measures increase the collection by R$ 28.9 billion. The increase in taxes on gasoline and ethanol was smaller than initially anticipated, but other sources of revenue were found to maintain the amount sought by Haddad. Petrobras’ price reduction also helped.

Domestically, critics of the reinstatement argue that the 2022 election was too close and any loss of popularity must be avoided by the new government. the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), opponent in the 2022 dispute, cut federal taxes on fuel precisely to contain its political erosion in the election year.

The public speeches against Haddad’s project, found the Power360, are echoed by the majority of PT militancy. Also on the party bench in the Chamber. Among senators from the acronym, adherence to the idea is lower.

The report asked Gleisi Hoffmann by message why she publicly exposed her disagreement with her party minister. There was no response as of the publication of this text. The space remains open for demonstration.

She, however, mentioned this type of situation in her speech at the PT’s anniversary event on February 13.

“It is, indeed, the PT’s irrefutable role, both in solidarity and support and in the critical and moral debate of the new government’s policies. In all areas, including the economic field”declared Gleisi at the time.

Haddad and sectors of the PT leadership have had a rough-and-tumble relationship at least since 2018. In that year, the current president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) was arrested and chose the former mayor of São Paulo to be a candidate for the Planalto in his place.

Sectors more to the left of the party, mainly, resisted the name of the current Minister of Finance. Gleisi’s group wanted to postpone the substitution until the last minute at the time.

Longtime allies of Lula explain that his method of doing politics includes letting disagreements between allies run wild, even in public. In the end, he arbitrates the dispute without having spent his own political capital in the course of the discussion.

In addition to the public disagreement, there was another dispute, this one silent. Government sectors wanted the return of taxes on gasoline and ethanol to be staggered.

The Minister of Civil Affairs, Rui Costa, sought to implement this solution even after the Ministry of Finance announced that taxes would return. Until the last moment Haddad ran the risk of suffering a defeat.

The open dispute between sectors of the party, even when it is in government, is a feature of the PT since its foundation.

Throughout the first Lula administrations, the expression “fire friend” to designate situations of open criticism by PT members of co-religionists in the government or other positions of power.

The sociologist Celso Rocha de Barros tells in the book “PT, uma historia”, that in 1989 the PT administration in the Diadema city hall had the following passage:

“No PT administrator expected that social militancy would stop for four years, but it couldn’t make management unfeasible either. The issue would become even more acute in the second PT term in the city, under the administration of José Augusto da Silva Ramos, when, on August 9, 1989, deputy mayor Antônio Geraldo Justino, known as “Tonhão”, led an invasion of the city hall. by people evicted from municipal land.”