Minister of Finance accumulated 34% of searches on the platform from June to August 2023

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadsurpassed the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dinoand became the most searched member of Esplanada dos Ministérios in the Google search engine in the last 90 days, according to a tool from big tech. The data comprises surveys carried out from June 11 to Tuesday night (22.Aug.2023).

According to Google Trends, responsible for providing data on search numbers, Haddad accumulates 34% of searches in relation to other ministers of the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). 3 months ago, he had 25%.

Dino comes next with 28%. Before, he was in 1st place and had a cumulative 46%. The Minister of Justice was the only one to backtrack on the search engine’s percentage.

For the past 90 days, Geraldo Alckmin (Industry, Development, Commerce and Services) maintained its 13%. Marina Silva (Environment and Climate Change) and Simone Tebet (Planning and Budgeting), which previously accounted for 9% and 8%, respectively, saw an increase in public interest.

Thus, the 6 ministers who stood out in the search engine: