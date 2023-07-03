Estadão Contenti

07/02/2023

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, will participate this Monday, at 10:00 am, in the installation of the Economic Affairs Commission of the Sustainable Social Economic Development Council – CDESS. The event will be held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Finance, with live transmission on YouTube.

At 3 pm, the minister participates in the sanctioning ceremony for Bill No. 1085/2023, which deals with equal pay and remuneration between men and women and amends the Consolidation of Labor Laws. The ceremony will take place at the Brasília Air Force Base.

The last public commitment on Haddad’s agenda, at 5:30 pm, is a meeting with the governor of Maranhão, Carlos Brandão.























