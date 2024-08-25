Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/25/2024 – 20:45

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad will participate in an extraordinary meeting of the National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) on Monday (26) from 9 am to 12 pm. The meeting will be held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Mines and Energy and is also expected to be attended by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. A decree is scheduled to be signed on the occasion to regulate the rules of the natural gas sector in the country. The objective, according to the government, is to increase the supply of the product and reduce prices by 35% to 40%.

In the afternoon, Haddad will meet with President Lula from 3 to 4 p.m., according to the ministerial agenda released this Sunday. Afterwards, he will meet with the Ministers of Agriculture, Carlos Fávaro, and the Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva. Also participating in the meeting, which begins at 5 p.m., are the Secretary of Economic Policy of the Ministry of Finance, Guilherme Mello, and the Undersecretary of Agricultural Policy and Agro-Environmental Affairs of the Ministry, Gilson Bittencourt.