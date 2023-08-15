The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, avoided delving into the reflections of the Argentine presidential campaign, marked by the performance of the ultraliberal candidate Javier Milei in the country’s primary elections. Asked about the scenario in Argentina, Haddad replied that it would be “very delicate” to address the matter in the midst of the electoral process in the neighboring nation, and returned to speak of Brazilian efforts to assist in the Argentine economic recovery, which affects the Brazilian market, in particular the exports.

The minister reinforced that the government of Brazil works together with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to build institutional support for the country, and also cited studies that seek a guarantee mechanism to help Brazilian companies export to Argentines. “This institutional support has been given since the beginning of the year with multilateral banks and with international organizations”, replied Haddad.



