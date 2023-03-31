Minister used information only up to 2010, which helps corroborate effectiveness; after that the frame deteriorated

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadomitted data from the fiscal scenario from 2011, the 1st year of the government of Dilma Rousseff (PT). The revenue and expenditure curve displayed by the economic team during the presentation of the new fiscal rule to journalists brings data from 1997 to 2010, when the 2nd presidential term of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

It was in Dilma’s term, however, that total central government expenditure exceeded net revenue for the 1st time – the curve was inverted in 2014 –, as shown by data from RC Consultores, led by the economist Paulo Rabello de Castro. When showing the new spending cap, Haddad said that “the last 10 years have been very difficult for this country”almost in a sincericide.

The Ministry of Finance also hid that the expenditure and revenue curves crossed again positively in 2022, in the last year of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the Presidency of the Republic. The data show that the fiscal scenario changes after Dilma’s second term and shows an improvement in 2019, Bolsonaro’s first year.

Read the infographic below:

The covid-19 pandemic, starting in 2020, was a complicating factor for revenue to appear ahead of expenditure again. In addition, the Ukrainian War had an influence on the outcome.

In 2020, spending reached its peak, at 25.6%. That year, the government took emergency measures because of the health crisis, with the adoption of Emergency Aid and transfers of resources to the States.

The economic policy of the previous government signaled an improvement. There are doubts about the paths of the revenue and expenditure curves based on what was presented by the Treasury, on Thursday (30.Mar).

This could affect the financial market’s receptivity to the new fiscal framework.

Here is the slide from the Ministry of Finance, which shows the revenue and expenditure curve only up to 2010: