Government will forward complementary projects to regulate the reform approved in 2023

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said that it is depending on states and municipalities to finalize projects complementary to tax reform. He said that the text will be more “aligned” to Congress to reduce “noises”.

He also stated that he has spoken with the president of the Chamber, deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL), to discuss the vote on the economic agenda in the House. “We understand each other”he declared.

“The rapporteur has already been appointed for most of the projects. As far as I followed, almost everyone already had a designated rapporteur. And then, we sit down, talk and take the vote”he declared.

He gave an interview to journalists this Monday (March 18, 2024) after participating in the 1st ministerial meeting at Palácio do Planalto. According to him, the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) asked to publish the 4 presentations that were made at the meeting, including those from the Ministry of Finance. Here's the complete of the document (PDF – 1 MB).

“It was a sharing of information, with a balance of 2023 and the prognosis for 2024. As the presentation is quite extensive, we decided to make it available”he said.

TAX REFORM

Haddad said that he is depending on states and municipalities to finalize projects complementary to tax reform. According to the minister, the intention is to ensure that matters arrive in a more “aligned” in Congress.

“We don’t want to be noisy with mayors and governors. We are getting it right with them. If something has to be arbitrated, the president will arbitrate, but the intention is that the issue of the Federative pact reaches Congress well in advance, as this will make life easier for deputies and senators.”he said.

STATE DEBT

The Finance Minister confirmed that he will have a meeting with Lula to discuss the project that renegotiates the States' debt. The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), said on Wednesday (March 13, 2024) that the text would be presented to the president and then forwarded to Congress by the end of the 1st semester.

“I have already met with all the governors, practically. I think, with the exception of [governador do Rio de Janeiro] Claudio Castro (PL) that I don't remember finding this year. But I said that as soon as I submit the parameters [do projeto] to President Lula, I present it to them”he declared.