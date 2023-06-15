Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

06/14/2023 – 22:23

Share



The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, participates this Thursday, at 9 am, in a meeting with leaders of the Senate, in the Presidency of the House. The Minister of Planning, Simone Tebet, is also participating in the meeting. Ministers are expected to discuss the proposed fiscal framework, which still has to be voted on by senators.

Then, at 10 am, Haddad participates in a ministerial meeting with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, at the Planalto Palace.























