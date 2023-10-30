Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/30/2023 – 7:53

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, has two appointments this Monday, 30th, with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the Palácio do Planalto. In the morning, Haddad will have a meeting with Lula, which will also be attended by the executive secretary of the Civil House, Miriam Belchior. The meeting is scheduled for 9 am.

In the afternoon, the minister will be one of the participants in a meeting with the Credit and Investment Working Group of the Council for Sustainable Economic and Social Development (CDESS), the Conselhão, which will be led by Lula and will have the participation of other ministers, including the vice-president and minister of Industry, Commerce and Services Development, Geraldo Alckmin. The meeting is scheduled for 3 pm.