Finance Minister Fernando Haddad criticized the disparity between the scenarios projected by economists and financial market operators regarding the intensity of the first interest rate cut, which should take place next week.

Haddad recalled that financial market operators expect a higher Selic cut than the chief economists of the institutions. “A distinction must be made in the financial market between those who make their projections based on fundamentals, and those who have a more academic view,” he said. To this last group, the minister credited a more conservative perspective than the financial system itself. The statements were made to journalist Luis Nassif, in an interview this Saturday, 29.

The pressure for a bolder cut at the beginning of the cycle is supported by the yield curve. The structure projects a 70% to 75% chance of a 0.50 percentage point reduction in the Selic rate next week. The economic departments, however, are more conservative. In the search of Broadcast projections62 houses see a decrease of 0.25 points and 26, of 0.50 points.

Haddad also pointed out the need to approve the tax reform so that there is an improvement in the economic environment, which would bring, in his view, a greater drop in the Selic rate. “I think the Selic drop will be consistent”, he projected.

The minister also said that the progress of the reforms could cause the potential GDP to rise and the neutral interest rate to fall.