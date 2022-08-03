Tarcísio de Freitas and Rodrigo Garcia tied with 20% and 19%, respectively

The former mayor of the capital of São Paulo, Fernando Haddad (PT) leads the electoral race for the government of São Paulo, with 33% of the voting intentions, according to a Real Time Big Data survey carried out from August 1st to 2nd, 2022.

Haddad is followed by former minister Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), with 20%. The former minister is tied, within the margin of error, with the current governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), who scored 19% in the poll. Vinicius Poit (Novo) and Elvis Cezar (PDT) scored 2% and 1%, respectively. Here’s the intact of the survey (933 KB).

Gabriel Colombo (PCB), Altino Júnior (PSTU) and Abraham Weintraub (PMB) did not score in the survey. Whites and nulls add up to 13% while 11% did not respond or knew how to respond.

On Sunday (31.Aug.2022), Weintraub announced that he will not run for governor of São Paulo in the elections.

2nd shift

In a possible direct confrontation between Haddad and Tarcísio, the PT has 39% against 29% of the former Minister of Infrastructure.

Haddad would also win the 2nd round against Rodrigo Garcia. The former mayor has 37%, while the current governor has 29% of voting intentions.

In a direct clash between Tarcísio and Garcia, there is a technical tie. The current governor has 30% against 29% of the former minister.