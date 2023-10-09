Minister said that people with debts must access gov.br to update their registration data

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadlaunched this Monday (9.Oct.2023) the Desenrola Brasil platform to renegotiate debts of people who receive up to 2 minimum wages.

The program is in the 2nd stage of renegotiating bank and non-bank debts. Contracts of people with an income of up to 2 minimum wages or who are registered in the government’s CadÚnico (Cadastro Único) will be analyzed.

The minimum payment on debts is R$50, according to Haddad. The minister said that all creditors and credit protection companies will contact indebted Brazilians.

“The program can reach 32 million CPFs, of which 21 million fall into band 1, that is, up to 2 minimum wages and up to R$5,000 in debt”he declared.

Watch:

Brazilians will be able to pay outstanding financial debts with discounts, whether for banks or other debts, such as water, electricity, gas, retail store bills and others.

Debts of up to R$5,000 can be renegotiated in cash or paid in up to 60 installments. Interest is up to 1.99% per month.

To guarantee payment, the federal government will have the FGO (Operations Guarantee Fund) worth R$8 billion. Desenrola Brasil should remain in force until the end of 2022.

The minister declared that he hopes for an end of the year “a little looser” for Brazilians with their debts resolved. He stated that a “amount of people” had their accounts negative due to the covid-19 pandemic and the lack of government support in the previous government

Haddad said that the person has to recognize the debt and choose which ones to pay. “She is not obliged to accept the package of debts that are attributed to that CPF”he said.

HOW TO RENEGOTIATE

The person who is interested in renegotiating debt must have a registration with levels silver or gold at the gov.br. The data must be updated. Access here the Desenrola Brasil platform.

The minister declared that the government’s concern is with people’s accessibility. According to him, 42% of people are already gold and silver on the platform. Another 44% are bronze. There are 13% that do not have any type of certification.

“Our objective with this disclosure is to make people know how to proceed to clear their name and return normally to the consumer and credit market”said the minister.

The 1st stage of the Desenrola Brasil program began on June 17th. It allowed the name of people with debts of up to R$100 to be removed from the red, the so-called “denigation”. According to the Ministry of Finance, it benefited 10 million records of pending financial issues.

It was also possible to renegotiate negative bank debts for customers who have a monthly income of up to R$20,000. The government estimated the negotiation at R$15.8 billion. Bank debts were negotiated directly with banks under special conditions.

As of September 29, around 1.73 million bank customers had joined the program. Membership will last until December 31st this year.