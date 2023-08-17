Central bank president said investors crave spending cuts and an administrative reform could help

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said this Thursday (17.Aug.2023) that the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, is very committed to the country’s fiscal improvement.

Asked if the government will be able to reach the goal of putting the accounts in the blue in 2024, Campos Neto replied that there is a “Wish” of investors for cost cutting, but that this is not a “easy task”.

According to the economist, the important thing is that the government walks towards balancing the accounts. For this, it is necessary that the economy grows, there is social and fiscal responsibility: “There are many things that need to be better managed”.

One proposal to balance the budget, according to him, is administrative reform. The mayor, Arthur Lira, defends the idea. According to Campos Neto, the measure can help to improve the expectation of public accounts in the present.

