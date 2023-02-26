Senator says that after the former president, the PT tries to find the “culprit for the old lack of direction of the government”

the senator Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI) said this Sunday (26.Feb.2023) that the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadand the “new Bolsonaro of the PT”.



In your Twitter profilethe former Minister of the Civil House said that after the party blamed the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), now high politics tries to place Haddad as the “guilty for the old lack of direction of the government”.

Next week, the finance minister may suffer his 2nd defeat by the political wing in a short time at the head of the folder. The deadline for the end of the PIS/Cofins exemption on ethanol and gasoline ends on February 28, but government allies want to extend it. The reencumbrance of the tax will put pressure on the country’s inflation.

In December 2022, Haddad said that he asked the Bolsonaro government not to adopt measures that would reduce the collection of the Union in 2023, among them, the continuity of the tax exemption.



On the day of his inauguration, on January 1st of this year, the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) extended the federal tax exemption on fuels until February 28. the financial market reacted badly to the decision.

A new defeat by Haddad accentuates the minister’s weakness when it comes to the economy and enhances the strength of the political wing – which will continue to fight against fiscal measures considered unpopular.