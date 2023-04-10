Positive and negative rates tie in the margin of error; Minister’s assessment is worse than Lula’s

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, does a job “good” or “excellent” to 1 in 4 voters who know him well or have heard of him, according to a poll PowerDate. Already 22% of respondents consider Haddad’s driving “bad” or “bad”. Another 23% said they didn’t know.

The survey was carried out from April 2 to 4, 2023. Therefore, from the 92nd to the 94th day of Lula’s 3rd term – a few days after the presentation of the new spending ceiling. On March 30, the Minister of Finance presented the fiscal framework –called by members of the government “new fiscal framework”– which will be adopted during the administration of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The rule limits spending increases to 70% of the increase in revenue and aims to bring the country’s deficit to zero by 2024.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data were collected from April 2 to 4, 2023, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 2,500 interviews in 233 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%.

To reach 2,500 interviews that fill proportionally (as they appear in society) the groups by gender, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerDate makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, there are more than 100,000 connections until the interviewees who faithfully represent the population as a whole are found. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text.

Fernando Haddad, at the moment, is the minister with the most visibility and who commands the most sensitive area in the Lula government. The search PowerDate shows his starting point on the map of public opinion – and, in the future, the viability of his eventual candidacy for the Planalto. At this time, the research shows the “zero point” from Haddad.

If the Lula government still does not seem to have shown what was in the eyes of the electorate, with Haddad this is even more intense: the high rates of “regular” It is “I don’t know” indicate that the minister has the benefit of the doubt, but his name also does not have a great initial positive charge.

HADDAD X GUEDES

In 2020, still in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the PowerDate questioned respondents about the assessment of the then Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes. Unlike Haddad, at the time, Guedes had an assessment very close to that of the then president. While the Chief Executive’s performance was “excellent”/“good” for 39% of voters, Guedes had 34% approval.

Without a pandemic and 3 years later, the situation with Haddad is different. Lula’s work has the same positive evaluation rate as Bolsonaro’s in 2020: 39%. However, the approval of Haddad’s work has a rate 15 pp lower than that of the current Chief Executive.

STRATIFICATION

Haddad’s assessment varies little by demographic. Even the Southeast region, where the minister came from, has rates similar to those of the general public, with differences within the margin of error (2 pp for the total population).

behold the minister’s evaluation by sex, age, region, education, family income and religion:

Read more about PoderData round:

EVALUATION OF HADDAD X BOLSA FAMÍLIA

Beneficiaries of the social program, considered a symbol of PT administrations, who say they know Haddad are divided into 4 groups of similar size: 25% think Haddad “bad” or “terrible”while 24% rate it as “excellent” or “good”; 24% consider it “regular” and 27% don’t know.

WHY DOES IT MATTER

Fernando Haddad is the minister with the most visibility on the Esplanada. He commands the most sensitive area in the Lula government. The search PowerDate shows his starting point on the map of public opinion – and, in the future, the viability of his eventual candidacy for the Planalto.

In Brazil, it is traditional that the commander of the Treasury is considered a name quoted for the presidential succession. Fernando Henrique Cardoso (1993-1994) was the only successful case. He headed the elaboration of the Real Plan during Itamar Franco’s term in the Planalto and later won the elections in the 1st round, in 1994.

The negative examples are more numerous (in parentheses, the period each one stayed at the Farm):

Antonio Palocci (2003-2006) – was considered as Lula’s successor. He left Fazenda de Lula 1 involved in scandals; he was arrested by Lava Jato in 2016 and later denounced the former boss ;

Henrique Meirelles (2016-2018) – became a candidate in 2018 for the MDB of then-president Michel Temer, in a largely self-financed campaign. He was in 7th place in the 1st round, with 1.2% of the votes;

Ciro Gomes (1994) – ran 4 times for Planalto and never made it to the 2nd round. In campaigns, he usually mentions his brief stint of 116 days as Minister of Finance for Itamar Franco.

Haddad is 60 years old. He has been a PT member since 1983. For the party, he was Minister of Education (2005-2012) and Mayor of São Paulo (2013-2017). He became closer to Lula while the president was imprisoned and was a candidate for president in 2018, with the campaign motto “Haddad é Lula”.

When Haddad was called to be Minister of Finance (information in advance on November 7, 2022 for the Drive, 1 month before the official confirmation), it was already understood that the São Paulo native could emerge as Lula’s natural successor. The performance of the Brazilian economy under Haddad will define the possibility of the minister evolving towards an eventual candidacy for the Planalto – possibly as early as 2026, considering that Lula is 77 years old and has signaled that he may not be a candidate for a 4th term.

what the search PowerDate shows at that moment is Haddad’s “zero point”.

in the search PowerDate, the assessment of the Minister of Finance is gauged only by those who consider themselves to know him “well” or “from hearsay”. But it is also possible to calculate the weight of the numbers within the total set of voters: in the electorate as a whole, it has the sympathy of something like 18% of the total set of voters and the dislike of 16%.

These are low numbers… for both sides. You 66% The rest are somewhere in an undefined state: they don’t know the minister, they don’t know what to think about his performance at the Treasury, or they think that, at the moment, he is merely “regular”. All of this tends to be temporary, especially in a polarized environment.

What will make Haddad’s name viable or not for the 2026 presidential race is the performance of the country’s economy. It’s still too early to know what will happen in the next 3 years and 9 months.

WHO KNOWS HADDAD

Almost 3/4 (73%) of respondents claim to know the Minister of Finance. The data is the sum of those stated that they know the Minister of Finance “of hearsay” (46%) and those who said “know well” (27%). Another 27% answered that “do not know”.

O PowerDate asked the following question: “Do you know or have you heard of the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad?”.

read here the cutouts by demographic groups (gender, age, region, education, family income and religion) and here the rate of knowledge of the head of Economy in the Lula government among Bolsa Família beneficiaries.

POWERDATE

SEARCH AGGREGATOR

METHODOLOGY

The search PowerDate was carried out from April 2 to 4, 2023. 2,500 people aged 16 years or older were interviewed in 233 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. Parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in gender, age, education, region and income variables. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

The interviews were conducted by telephone (to landlines and cell phones), through the AVR system (Audible Response Unit), in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and responds using the device’s keyboard. The confidence interval of the study is 95%.

For ease of reading, search results have been rounded. Because of this process, it is possible that the sum of some of the results is different from 100. Differences between total frequencies and percentages in cross-variable tables may appear due to occurrences of non-response. This study was carried out with resources from the PowerDatea research company that is part of the media group Power360 Journalism.