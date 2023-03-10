President also mentioned “Arab blood” of the ally in a meeting with ministers

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Friday (10.Mar.2023) that the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad (PT), is creative and will find money for the government to play his works.

“We can’t keep crying about the lack of money, we have to use the money we have well. And that’s why Haddad is finance minister, because he’s creative. If we don’t have money, we’ll go after him and he’ll have to fix it”said the president.

“He and Simone [Tebet, ministra do Planejamento] they will sit at the table and get the money we need to invest in this country”declared Lula.

The president made the statements at a meeting with ministers at the Planalto Palace, where he charged assistants to carry out works. He said that they should present projects and also talk about the difficulties they are facing.

“Don’t be afraid to talk about the difficulty, to talk about money, because the man is here. The man is here. This is the good side of the finance minister, who is his Arab blood”declared Lula.

Haddad, who was sitting next to the president at the meeting, is of Lebanese descent.

Meeting on the Plateau