The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said this Tuesday, 30th, that he believes it will be a “quiet week” regarding the Central Bank’s decision regarding the Selic rate level, since the monetary authority’s agenda is “relatively contracted” . He stated, in turn, that the expected start of the interest rate cut cycle abroad, priced for the first half of the year, could cause Brazil to reach a terminal interest rate “beyond” what is currently projected, considering that they are still “speculation”. On the eve of the meeting of the Central Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), the market maintained the median of the Focus Market Report for Selic at the end of 2024 at 9.00% per year.

“From everything I heard, on the trips I took, it didn't seem most likely (that the cycle of cuts would start in March), but in the first half of the year it seems realistic. If this happens, it will be very good for the Central Bank, because then the horizon could change relatively for the better, and this could project a terminal interest rate in this cycle of cuts beyond what we imagine today. But these are speculations, we will evaluate”, stated Haddad.

Last month, the Copom cut the Selic for the fourth consecutive time by 0.50 pp, to 11.75% per year. The board preached caution and maintained that the 0.50 percentage point cut rate continues to be the most appropriate for the next meetings – in the plural. As shown by the Broadcast Projections (Grupo Estado's real-time news system) last week, the implementation of at least three new cuts of 0.50 percentage points in the Selic rate, in meetings from January to May, is the base scenario for 56 of the 60 houses ( 93%) consulted.

This Tuesday, Haddad reinforced his assessment that, from the middle of the year, the fate of the Selic in the country will be greatly influenced by the external interest rate scenario. The minister's expectation, in turn, is that the news will be “good”. He also repeated that he expects a “very good” year for the economy, which will exceed current projected expectations, just as occurred in 2023.

Haddad also stated that the government expects to close 2024 with growth above 2% and that it is confident that it will end the year above expectations, as occurred in 2023.

“We understand that Brazil has all the conditions to grow by more than 2%, and we will take measures to make this happen,” he stated. The projection of the Economic Policy Secretariat of the Ministry of Finance is a 2.2% increase in GDP. The International Monetary Fund (IMF), which updated expectations today, points to more modest growth, at 1.7%.

Haddad cited the Guarantees Framework as an example, which he said has the potential to change the credit standard in the country, which will boost growth. He also commented that the January data previews are quite reasonable, without detailing which numbers he was referring to.

“We enter the year confident that we can have a year above expectations, as happened in 2023”, he reiterated.