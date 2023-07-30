Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 7/29/2023 – 7:21 PM Share

In defense of lower interest rates in the country, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said that despite the drop in the unemployment rate, the economic slowdown caused by monetary policy is manifested in the increase in informality in the labor market. The statements were made to journalist Luis Nassif, in an interview this Saturday, 29.

He argued that unemployment insurance claims and informality increased, even with the drop in unemployment, which reached 8% in the second quarter, the lowest rate for the period since 2014. The formal job market recorded a positive balance of 157,198 jobs registered in June, according to the Ministry of Labor, below expectations.

The minister again said that the budget is enough to end hunger and extreme poverty in Brazil. He mentioned that it is necessary, for this, “to go after those who are really in need”. For him, this goes through the reorganization of CadÚnico, a registration system for families that receive aid, which is under the management of the Minister of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger, Wellington Dias.

legislative agenda

In the framework of guarantees, Haddad said he hopes that devices for the attachment of family assets, excluded in the Senate, will not be inserted by the Chamber. As for the Fake News Bill, the head of the Treasury commented that it will give Congress work to find the “thin line” between freedom of expression and censorship, but that the government is focused on creating a chain of accountability.

“I who lived elections of 2018, as a victim of the process, I know that it is not easy to deal with fake news, which takes effect quickly. Accountability comes later”, he said, referring to the dispute with Jair Bolsonaro in which he lost.

According to Haddad, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva determined that the Treasury should present solutions for the incorporation of technology for Brazilian companies. “The president wants technology transfer to be a central issue in the green transition plan,” Haddad said.

The plan that the ministry will present has a chapter dedicated to the matter, according to the minister. Haddad points out that the importance of the topic even led to a revision of the government procurement clause in the Mercosur agreement with the European Union.