In an interview that ended this Friday night, the 10th, with CNN Brasil, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said that he is not thinking of succeeding President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in 2026, when asked about the issue.

“Only as a former governor there are Rui, Camilo, Alckmin, Renan Filho, Márcio França. I think it’s good that we’re among people who have experience. We have a huge challenge, to isolate the extreme right and allow parties to reconstitute themselves. I didn’t volunteer to be a minister. I’m thinking about the Farm right now, I’m not thinking about 2026,” he said.