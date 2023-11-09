admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 09/11/2023 – 20:38

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, admitted his tiredness in the dialogue with Congress in defense of the government’s economic agenda. He highlighted, however, that he has been rewarded by the approval of measures sent to the Legislature, which includes the vote yesterday in the Senate on tax reform, which now returns to the Chamber.

“I liked the year. I’m really tired. But it’s ‘good tiredness’, that you finished the marathon well. I wish the second semester was as good as the first, and it will be. Now, I ask that 2024 be better than 2023, and it will be”, said the minister, closing the participation in the Itaú BBA event as a message of optimism.

Despite the assessment that the possibility of building convergence was somewhat lost in Brasília, the Minister of Finance pointed to tax reform, a collective construction, as a “good paradigm” for future work.

“We cannot remain prisoners of the very short term. The detachment must be proportional to the intolerance that still exists”, declared Haddad, when calling for a healthier political party dispute.