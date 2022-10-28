Despite the criticisms of the former Minister of Infrastructure and candidate for the government of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), about the lack of definition of the PT campaign in relation to the names that can occupy, at the national level, ministries, and at the state, secretariats, the PT candidate, Fernando Haddad, stated that nominating the positions before winning the dispute would be an insult to the voter.

and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), the PT said that he could only guarantee that the current Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, would not be on the president’s side. “I have never met anyone more cruel to the poor than Guedes,” criticized Haddad.

“I don’t appoint a secretariat before winning an election because I think that’s a huge disrespect for his voters,” he said, recalling that Tarcísio has already indicated some names that could integrate his government in his eventual victory. In the PT’s response, he stated that his team would be made up of “serious people”, who would not agree “with the absurdities” proposed by the opponent, such as the privatization of Sabesp and the removal of the cameras from the police uniforms.