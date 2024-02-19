Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/19/2024 – 20:58

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, refuted this Monday, 19th, claims from the private sector that he was “ill-informed” about the fiscal cost data of the Emergency Program for the Resumption of the Events Sector (Perse), a policy that the ministry wants to bring about a gradual end, as proposed in the provisional measure issued at the end of last year. When mentioning the criticism he suffered, Haddad stated that it was necessary to “lower the tone a little” in the debate, and explained that he could not be misinformed because he works with official Federal Revenue numbers.

“I heard untrue information about this, from associations, 'ah, Minister Haddad needs to consult the Revenue'. I only provide Revenue data, I don't have my own data. So I can't be misinformed, because the IRS informs me. Those who are misinformed are those who do not have access to Revenue data. So let's tone it down a bit and talk about the country. We are dealing here with the country's accounts, we are not dealing here with a specific issue”, said Haddad, pointing out that there is a “problem” that needs to be resolved with the support of the National Congress.

“We have a problem that needs to be resolved with the support of Congress, with all the negotiations that you followed. But my functional obligation is to take official Treasury data to Congress, which is also audited by the TCU. So everything here is done officially, I don’t work with unofficial data”, he told the press.

At the end of last year, the Treasury suggested gradually ending Perse, after verifying that the program started to cost the government coffers much more than what was initially agreed with the Legislature. In 2023, for example, the calculation is that the policy approved during the Covid-19 pandemic will have resulted in a fiscal impact of R$17 billion.