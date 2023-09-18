Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/17/2023 – 19:34

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, reinforced the focus of the green agenda during his trip to New York, in the United States. According to him, expectations for the meetings are “good” and clean energy is the way for Brazil to increase the attraction of foreign capital.

Haddad arrived in New York this Sunday morning and will stay in the city until next Wednesday, the 20th.

He is part of the delegation of the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, for the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) and participates in climate week in the city, one of the biggest events in the world focused on the topic, where his objective is precisely to sell the country’s green plan.

“My fixation is ecological transformation. It’s the great opportunity that Brazil has to reindustrialize,” she told journalists in New York. “Clean energy is the great competitive advantage that Brazil has”, stated the minister, when commenting on ways for the country to attract more foreign capital.

Regardless of the differences, the minister said that Brazil’s objective is to create a program similar to that implemented in the United States through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and which aims to channel billions of dollars into sustainable initiatives in the government. of American President Joe Biden. “We are not able to carry out a large subsidy program like the IRA, but we are able to take advantage of our advantages to offer business opportunities in Brazil,” he said.

The Finance Minister also stated that the dinner that the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp) in honor of Lula will promote on Sunday night should bring together more investors than businesspeople. When commenting on the agenda in New York, he said that the big highlight will be Lula’s bilateral meeting with Biden.

“The bilateral meeting with Biden will play an important role,” said Haddad. On the agenda, matters restricted to both countries, according to him, who did not provide further details.

Lula will have two meetings with Biden in New York. The first is a bilateral meeting, which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, the 20th, at around 1 pm. Following this, the Brazilian and North American presidents launched the “Lula-Biden Global Initiative for the Advancement of Labor Rights in the 21st Century Economy”.