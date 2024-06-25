Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/25/2024 – 10:40

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, classified this Tuesday, 25th, the minutes of the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank as “very compliant” with the statement. For Haddad, the document conveys the idea that the monetary authority promotes an “interruption” of the cycle of cuts so that it can evaluate the external and internal scenarios and make decisions based on new data, which, in the minister’s assessment, is a important indication to “emphasize”. The board interrupted the cycle of cuts last week, maintaining the basic interest rate at 10.5%, in a unanimous decision.

“I took a look this morning and I think that the minutes are very in line with the statement, there is nothing very different from the statement, which is good, and it conveys the idea that there is an interruption to assess the external scenario and internal so that the Copom can feel free to make decisions based on new data”, Haddad told the press, when asked about the document.

Haddad was then asked about the Copom’s message that any future adjustments in the Selic will be dictated by the “firm commitment to converge inflation to the target”, and whether this would not mean that the BC could raise the interest rate level. The minister, in turn, reinforced his emphasis on “interrupting” the cycle of cuts.

“Possible adjustments, if necessary, will always happen, right? What is important to emphasize is that the board talks about interrupting the cycle, it seems to me that this is an important difference to be highlighted”, said Haddad.

Impact of RS

The Minister of Finance also assessed that the “small inflationary pressure” generated by the calamity in Rio Grande do Sul affects prices in the short term, pointing out, in turn, that the horizon in which the Central Bank works is medium and long term. Therefore, in the minister’s assessment, there would be no “sense” for monetary policy to take into account what happens in the State.

“I believe there is a small inflationary pressure due to what happened in Rio Grande do Sul, it is affecting, it is an inflation that affects the short term. The BC’s horizon is medium and long term. It doesn’t make much sense to take into account what is happening in relation to the RS for monetary policy purposes because today’s interest rate is affecting 12, 18 months ahead”, replied Haddad when asked about the prospect of higher inflation, in context of the release of the minutes of the last Copom meeting.

The minister also responded that “everyone” is working to overcome the situation in Rio Grande do Sul and that, therefore, short-term inflationary pressures are being managed. “There are short-term pressures that are being managed with support for Rio Grande do Sul,” he replied.

The Copom reported, in the minutes of its last meeting, that its members continued to debate the behavior of inflation in services. Some of them expressed concern about food inflation in the short term, due to the floods in the state of Rio Grande do Sul and price revisions in some other regions.