Pre-candidate for the government of São Paulo underwent medical care and has already been released to return home

The PT’s pre-candidate for the government of São Paulo, Fernando Haddad, had a kidney crisis this Tuesday (May 10, 2022) and needed to be treated at Oswaldo Cruz Hospital, in São Paulo. He had a kidney stone condition.

Former mayor of the capital of São Paulo, Haddad was medicated and has already left the hospital. He, however, suspended travel across the state and other commitments until Sunday (May 15, 2022) on medical advice.

This week, Haddad confirmed to Power 360 that state deputy Emídio de Souza (PT-SP) will take the place of Edinho Silva (PT) – who migrated to Lula’s campaign communications. He will coordinate the PT government plan.